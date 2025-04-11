Inter Miami have three options in Lionel Messi extension talks

Lionel Messi is reportedly closing in on agreeing to a contract extension at Inter Miami this summer as part of his World Cup plan.

The Argentina captain has openly stated his firm determination to lead Argentina in their world title defence at the FIFA 2026 tournament in North America and that looks to be still on track.

Messi has hit the ground running at the start of the 2025 MLS season with three goals scored already despite some injury concerns.

However, his future remains unresolved, despite club owner Jorge Mas confirming talks are ongoing to renew his current agreement.

With the MLS season running until December – including the play-offs – Messi’s deal ends at the end of 2025.

Reports from Diario AS back up Mas’ comments of everything being in place over Messi’s extension but the finer details will be crucial and there are three likely final scenarios for the 37-year-old.

All eventualities indicate a fairy tale return to Barcelona looks increasingly unlikely with Miami expected to be his final club stop.

Messi looks certain to extend his deal at least until the summer, to cover for the World Cup, with a potential show of faith from both sides to sign on until the end of December 2026 to complete the full MLS campaign.

However, Inter Miami could extend that further on, if their ongoing new stadium opening is pushed back again.

The current plan was to have it open for the start of the 2026 MLS campaign, and if that remains on track, Messi is unlikely to sign for longer than another 12 months.

If it is nudged into late 2026 – or even 2027 – Inter Miami may put forward a deal Messi to remain in Florida until December 2027, despite rumours that he wants a career swansong at Newell’s Old Boys, before calling time on his incredible career at some point in 2027 or 2028.