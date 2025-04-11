Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has dodged the idea of signing a long-term deal with the club, amid talk of a renewal. All the same, he declared he was delighted with life at the club, and working in some of the best conditions he has experienced.

On Thursday the news was broken that a meeting had taken place between Flick’s agent Pini Zahavi and Barcelona earlier in the week. During that encounter, Barcelona declared an intention to extend his contract until 2027. Flick was non-committal on the matter though.

Flick: "We'll see how we do with Ansu. It depends on what the team needs. He's at a higher level." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 11, 2025

“My answer will be rather long, but than that’s it, topic done. I truly appreciate and enjoy what I have here with a magnificent staff and fantastic experts and doctors. Very professional players who have the mentality of improving day by day, it’s something unique in my professional career. There’s a fantastic atmosphere, it’s a family. All the club’s employees are incredible, and this is fantastic. I enjoy Barcelona and its people; it’s a new experience for me.”

“I have a lot of energy and I’m thinking about what I can do to improve, but now we’re just starting the project. I’m not a coach who thinks about the next three years; what I like is working for the best club in the world, and I really appreciate what we have here. The situation at the club isn’t easy, but we’re all doing our best.”

“That’s the situation now; I have one year left, and if things go well, another. That’s my way of thinking. Step by step, year by year. I don’t think we’re finished yet; in the end, I don’t know how much time we’ll have left, but I want to finish my work here on a good note. Besides, my assistants are happy. We have to focus on the season because there’s a lot to do. First Leganes, then Dortmund.”

Flick earlier in the press conference explained that Dani Olmo would not be fit for that trip to Leganes, despite returning to training. On a more macro level again, Flick was asked how he had managed to improve virtually every player in the Barcelona squad.

“I’ve talked about it with the rest of my staff. The most important thing is that we, as a staff, speak the same language as the players, and I don’t mean speaking in English or Spanish, but in terms of the idea, in terms of attacking. It’s not easy, but no one ever questioned it; everyone followed us.”

He held up 33-year-old Basque defender Inigo Martinez as the perfect example.

“For example, Inigo. Before, he was always defending a bit deeper, and to see how he’s adapted and is performing at an incredible level. He’s one of the key players here, in the dressing room, he’s an absolute leader and gives everything for this club; he’s a great example for the rest. What he’s done has been fantastic.”

Martinez arrived two summers ago on a free transfer from Athletic Club, and with salary limit concerns again hampering them last summer, it looked as if he could become a financially motivated sacrifice. However since the start of the season, Martinez has asserted himself as the starter alongside Pau Cubarsi.