Five people tragically plunged to their death on Thursday afternoon in New York City, after a helicopter plunged into the Hudson River, leaving no survivors. The family have been identified as relatives of former Barcelona President Agusti Montal.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon, as a family of five took a helicopter tour around New York’s landmarks. As per CNN, the helicopter crashed in the Hudson River, with all five family members perishing. Pilot Richard Vance was able to free himself from his harness and escape the wreckage. While the cause of the crash is not yet clear, they note that this is the third crash to have occurred at Liberty Helicopters, who describe themselves as the largest and most experienced fleet in New York.

As per Marca, the family have been identified as Agustin Escobar and Merce Camprubi, and their three children aged between seven and eleven years of age.

Escobar was the former CEO of Siemens Espana until 2024, while Camprubi was the granddaughter of the aforementioned Montal, who presided over Barcelona between 1969 and 1977. Merce Camprubi was also the sister of Joan Camprubi, who leads the platform ‘Som un Clam’, an opposition to incumbent Joan Laporta and potential rival in the next elections in 2026.

Montal is largely credited with the rebirth of Barcelona as a force in Spanish football after a barren period in the 1960s. Under his stewardship, managers Rinus Michels and Vic Buckingham turned things around for the club, but his crown jewel was the signing of Johan Cruyff, at the time the best player in the world for many.

He and Cruyff put in place the first seedlings of their now renowned La Masia academy too, and Montal is credited with the coining of the club slogan – ‘Mes que un club’, or More than a club. He passed away in March of 2017.