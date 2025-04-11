Chelsea will chase down Real Betis star if European target is missed

Chelsea are reportedly planning a fresh La Liga transfer raid this summer as part of a squad revamp at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Maresca’s side are in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification with the Premier League now confirmed as receiving an extra spot via league placing.

Fifth place will now make it into the 2025/26 UCL with Chelsea in a strong position and that will impact their summer spending power.

Alongside a rumoured move for Deportivo la Coruna forward Yeremay Hernandez, if the Galicians miss out on La Liga promotion, Real Betis star Jesus Rodriguez is also on their radar.

Chelsea and Real Betis could still meet in this season’s Conference League final with the latter confident of picking up Spain’s expected bonus UCL place.

If they do miss out, Chelsea could smell an opportunity to push for Rodriguez, with the 18-year-old possessing a €50m release clause in his current contract.

However, a per reports from the Daily Mail, Chelsea will look to drive that price down as they aim to wrap up a deal for around €40m with Real Betis tempted.

Manuel Pellegrini is expected to make offloads in the coming months, to boost finances at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, and potentially bankroll a permanent move for Antony.

Multiple transfer situations could be tied in together as Manchester United want to offload the Brazilian and he is open to staying on in Andalucia.

The Red Devils are also keen to remove Jadon Sancho from their squad – but Chelsea are uncertain over retaining him beyond his current loan deal – and if they are forced to do so, that could reduce their ability to sign Rodriguez.

If Real Betis secure UCL qualification for 2025/26, Rodriguez is a player Pellegrini wants to keep, with the 19-year-old highly rated as a developing prospect from the club’s youth ranks.