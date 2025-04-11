Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is not only uncertain of his future due to results at the Santiago Bernabeu – the Italian also has a potential destination should he decide to leave, or have that decision made for him.

This week Ancelotti’s job security has been described as hanging by a thread after a damaging defeat to Arsenal in the Champions League, although ultimately his fate will be decided by the silverware he does or doesn’t win. Real Madrid are planning for Xabi Alonso to take over if Ancelotti does not succeed in the final two months of the season, although it is not clear whether that includes the Club World Cup or not.

An important detail, as it also marks the brink of the deadline which Brazil have given him. Sport report that the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) have given him an end date by which he must inform them of his choice: the Champions League final. Whether Real Madrid are in it or not, the CBF are keen to hear his response by the 31st of May, thus ensuring that he could take over for their South American qualifiers in June, as they face Ecuador and Paraguay.

It is also noted that the salary on offer would be far in excess of what Ancelotti is earning at Real Madrid. Ancelotti told the press recently that he had not been contacted by the CBF, but the Catalan daily explain that their approach was made through his son and assistant manager Davide Ancelotti.

Ancelotti still has a year left on his deal at Real Madrid, and has maintained that he will not leave the club by choice. However if he were to take over Brazil in June, it would require an agreement with Real Madrid, and Los Blancos would be left without a manager for the Club World Cup just two weeks later.