Bayern Munich and Real Madrid share obstacle to €60m central defender

Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen has made a splash this season in the Premier League, and in Spain, following his international debut. Increasingly his stint at Bournemouth looks like being a hiatus from Europe’s top sides, having left Juventus to work under Andoni Iraola.

Heavily linked to Real Madrid in recent weeks, Huijsen recently confirmed that he had a release clause in his contract, believed to be in the region of €60m. While Los Blancos have been in contact with his camp, talk of a move has cooled, with Real Madrid reportedly considering the move too expensive for a 19-year-old.

According to Christian Falk on Bayern Insider, Bavarian giants Bayern Munich have come to a similar conclusion. Having invested heavily in their backline in recent years, Falk explains that Bayern have an interest in Huijsen, but his price tag is considered prohibitive.

The consensus appears to be that he will move to another Premier League side by the end of the summer. Indeed, Diario AS go on to say that numerous Premier League sides are in touch with his camp over a potential move. Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal were already documented as interested parties, but now Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have also been in contact regarding a move in the summer.

Real Madrid’s interest in a move may well depend on them being able to cut a cheaper deal with Bournemouth and Huijsen. The Dutch-Spanish defender is reportedly a Real Madrid fan, and has expressed that he was happy to be linked the club that is most associated with his idol Sergio Ramos.

However President Florentino Perez has become increasingly frugal in recent years, and neglected to fork out the same fee last summer to sign Leny Yoro before he moved to Manchester United. They are keen to sign a central defender in the next two summers, but will only do so on their terms.