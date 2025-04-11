Barcelona keen on signing teenage talent at Bayern Munich

Barcelona have been looking at their full-back positions for some time in the transfer market, and while the form of Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde has quitened talk of moves, it is still an area they are looking at.

One of their main targets for the summer transfer window appears to be a right-back, depending on what salary limit they have available. Meanwhile on the left side, Barcelona have just handed a renewal to Gerard Martin.

According to Christian Falk though, Barcelona have an interest in Bayern Munich teenager Adam Aznou. The 18-year-old left-back is a former La Masia product, having moved to Bayern in 2021 when he turned 16, and the Blaugrana are keen to bring him back. They note that Aznou is also a friend of Lamine Yamal.

However Bayern intend to keep hold of Aznou, who they see as a potential alternative to Alphonso Davies next season, another player Barcelona have been linked with in recent times.

Currently the teenage talent is on loan in Spain, having joined La Liga outfit Real Valladolid until the end of the season. Aznou has made seven appearances for La Pucela since joining them, and has started three quarters of the games he has been available for, alternating between midfield and left-back.

Barcelona dominate the Champions League top scorers list, with Raphinha and Lewandowski sitting at #1 and #2 respectively. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/E15xu8KOHp — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 11, 2025

Barcelona do look as if they will prioritise the right side this summer, with Martin showing himself to be a competent alternative to Balde. Hansi Flick has shown less faith in Hector Fort on the other flank, despite being highly rated before last summer.

Another potential factor for Director of Football Deco to take into account in his planning is the progress of Jofre Torrents. At 18 and the same age as Aznou, there is growing belief that he could be ripe for the first team at some point, having slotted in well in his initial outings with Barca Atletic.