MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 20: Antoine Griezmann of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the La Liga EA Sports match between Atletico de Madrid and CD Leganes at Riyadh Air Metropolitano on October 20, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid have been given a major financial boost by their latest sponsorship deal, which will see Nike continue as their kit-maker for the next decade. The American sportswear brand have been linked to Atletico since 2001, extending their relationship to 34 years by the end of the deal.

A significant catch for both firms, Diego Simeone’s statement that Los Rojiblancos are in a state of ‘pure growth’ is no more clear than it is in their accounts. As Atletico continue to set records for income, the extension with Nike will be worth a total of €300m. It doubles their income from their previous deal with Nike, which saw Atletico take in around €15m per season, as reported by Marca.

❤️🇪🇸🇦🇷 Gabi: “For me, it’s an honor to be compared to Diego Simeone. I spent a lot of time by his side and learned a lot. I’m a completely different person, but on the pitch I try to transmit energy to the players. I want them to see me as positive and encouraging. Within that… pic.twitter.com/y0QOT5YEpY — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 11, 2025

It continues a series of deals in recent years, as Atletico look to exploit their new-found status as a Champions League perennial. Qualifying for Europe’s top competition in each of Diego Simeone’s 13 seasons at the club, Los Colchoneros in the last two years have signed deals with Riyadh Air to sponsor their shirt and their stadium. More recently, they also penned a deal with Red Bull, beating out Barcelona in the process. While it is not clear how much the Austrian firm will bring in to their accounts, the Saudi airline contributes a total of around €40m to Atletico each season.

While they are still a long way off being able to compete with the income of rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona, they have been making ground in recent years. With the Santiago Bernabeu currently banned from hosting concerts, the Metropolitano is currently the go-to venue for the top music artists visiting Madrid too, with the likes of Aitana, Lola Indigo and others shifting their concerts to the Metropolitano, something that has gone down well in the red and white section of the Spanish capital.