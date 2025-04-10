Barcelona romped to a 4-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, sending the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys into a state of euphoria. The Blaugrana were in excellent form at Montjuic, and in the second half blew away their German opponents, as good as guaranteeing passage to the semi-finals.

After the match Raphinha apologised to Pau Cubarsi for stealing his goal on the line, while Hansi Flick did his best to keep feet on the ground in Can Barca. He stated after the match that while they had played well, and were in a good position, there were still a number of errors to correct, claiming the tie was not yet over.

The German manager is no doubt trying to ensure his side remain focused, but maintaining calm has never been one of the qualities his boss and President Joan Laporta has prioritised. His euphoric celebrations after big wins have become almost customary, and he was at the heart of another one as he left the ground.

#Barca fans enjoying their win last night? We're willing to bet that Joan Laporta had a bigger night. pic.twitter.com/GdHKulKBpt — Football España (@footballespana_) April 10, 2025

Slowing down to greet journalists at the exit nearly an hour after the game had finished, he was seen celebrating, before instructing his driver to do a lap of the roundabout and beep the horn loudly as he did so. His ability to be in tune with the emotions of fans has proved one of his best attributes in recent years, and this is another stunt that will no doubt go down well with Culers.

Raphinha has recorded 19 goal contributions in the Champions League this season, matching Lionel Messi's best-ever tally in a single campaign, set in 2011/12. @sport pic.twitter.com/WDyTL7H4Q7 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 10, 2025

Barcelona travel to face Leganes on Saturday night at 21:00 CEST, as they try to maintain a four-point gap to Real Madrid, who play Alaves on the Sunday afternoon. The Blaugrana will have one eye on their return leg in Dortmund next Tuesday, but Butarque will not be a straightforward task either. Los Pepineros beat Barcelona at Montjuic earlier this season, and also took three points against Atletico Madrid in January.