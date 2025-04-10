While Sevilla are not going through their finest moment on the pitch, they have given their fans some good news off it. Los Nervionenses announced on Thursday morning a contract renewal for academy star Juanlu Sanchez.

The right-back, although he has operated in midfield at various points this season, has been linked with a move for some time, with Real Madrid initially watching him after his breakthrough, while more recently Manchester United and Liverpool have been linked to him. In January, RB Leipzig, Everton and Galatasaray were all reportedly in talks with Sevilla for him, but no deal went through.

He would likely have been seen as a market opportunity by most teams, with his contract expiring in 2026, meaning that Sevilla would have faced selling him at a cut-price this summer or losing him for free next year if he did not sign a new deal. Juanlu has committed his future to Sevilla until 2029.

Already with 66 appearances, six goals and seven assists for Sevilla despite being just 21 years old, Juanlu has become a key part of their squad. Last summer he was also part of the Spain side that won gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics. This year he has made 27 appearances, and nine of those goal contributions have also come as a result of his crashing the box from midfield under Garcia Pimienta.

Recent reports have also claimed that Juanlu’s new deal will have a €40m release clause, giving Sevilla much more control over his future, as they will be able to demand a higher fee. A not insignificant detail, with sales likely coming for seven-time Europa League champions, who need to make back €30m in sales before the end of June to balance their accounts. The likes of Juanlu, Dodi Lukebakio and Loic Bade have attracted plenty of interest of late.