Real Madrid have made a move that will likely be considered as an attempt to remove La Liga President Javier Tebas from power, at least temporarily. Los Blancos have filed a complaint about Tebas for breaching confidentiality.

The story kicked off last week after La Liga published a statement about Barcelona’s reduction of their salary limit. The Blaugrana complained in their own statement that La Liga had breached their confidentiality by doing so, which was followed by a retraction of the statement from La Liga ‘to avoid formal proceedings’.

In the aftermath though, Head of CENAFE and former High Sports Committee President Miguel Angel Galan had noted that if Barcelona wanted to, they had a 90-95% chance of suspending La Liga’s President were they to file a complaint about his behaviour. This comes after Tebas had already been fined for a previous case brought by Real Madrid. So far the Blaugrana have refused to move, but were Tebas to be found in breach of regulations for a second time, then it could have serious consequences for Tebas.

No me ha sorprendido en absoluto la carta del Real Madrid, ya que no dice nada diferente de lo que su televisión lleva tiempo repitiendo.

Muchos defendemos un cambio radical en el sistema arbitral, acercándonos al modelo inglés o al alemán, con una organización completamente… — Javier Tebas Medrano (@Tebasjavier) February 3, 2025

As per SER, and carried by Diario AS, Real Madrid have now filed a complaint to the CSD , and they have in turn elevated the matter to the Administrative Tribunal for Sport (TAD) regarding a tweet by Tebas back in February. They allege that Tebas violated confidentiality due to a tweet in which he reveals Real Madrid’s position during an anonymous survey of clubs conducted back in 2023. They accuse Tebas of discriminatory behaviour.

If Tebas were to be found in breach, he would face one of the following punishments: a fine of €3k-€30k, public admonshiment, a suspension of two to 15 years and/or dismissal. It will now come down to the decision of the TAD to decide how to proceed. It will be seen as the latest strike in an ongoing war between La Liga and Real Madrid, as President Florentino Perez seeks a Superleague, and Tebas rails against it.

Translation of Tebas’ tweet.

I wasn’t surprised at all by Real Madrid’s letter, as it doesn’t say anything different from what their television network has been repeating for some time.

Many of us advocate a radical change in the arbitration system, moving closer to the English or German model, with a completely different organisation and much greater transparency in all structural decisions of Spanish arbitration.

What’s truly striking is that, at a LaLiga meeting on April 19, 2023, we debated and even voted on this change, and Real Madrid opposed it, appearing lukewarm and offering no solutions. Could it have something to do with the fact that, at the time, Rubiales was the president of the RFEF and Florentino Perez was a member of the RFEF’s Board of Directors?

And be careful, the “Negreira” case was already in court, and Real Madrid took weeks to appear. Why?

By the way, when it comes to “corrupt systems,” there’s little to learn. And I’m not referring to Real Madrid as an institution.