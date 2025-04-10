Real Madrid target confirms release clause, addresses transfer speculation

Real Madrid are reportedly to be considering signing a new central defender this summer, and their top target is Dean Huijsen, who has had an excellent season with AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.

And because of this, many clubs have started to take an interest in his situation. The likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool want to keep him in the Premier League, but the lure of Real Madrid could be difficult to deal with – provided that Los Blancos do indeed make a move, which is not certain as the signing of a central defender is not longer as needed as it once was because of Raul Asencio’s emergence.

Huijsen has previously spoken on Real Madrid’s reported interest in his services, and he has now done so again during an interview with El Chiringuito (via Marca). He has revealed that he knows little about the speculation surrounding him, although his friends seem to know enough.

“Do many teams want me? I don’t know. Do I want to play for Real Madrid? I also don’t know. We’ll see. But a friend called me and told me to go to Real Madrid.”

Huijsen did confirm the existence of a release clause in his Bournemouth contract, and it would be no surprise to see this activated by at least one club during the summer transfer window. Real Madrid could do so, as they have shown in recent years that they are prepared to spend big on young players that they deem good enough for their first team.

It will be very interesting to follow Huijsen’s situation this summer. It seems inevitable that he will depart Bournemouth, but where he ends up is much less clear, but for now at least, it seems like Real Madrid are one of the teams in the race.