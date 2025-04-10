Real Madrid interested in Serie A standout midfielder

Real Madrid look set to move to sign a new midfielder during the summer transfer window, and multiple targets have been identified as possible positive additions to Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

In recent weeks, Real Madrid’s interest in Martin Zubimendi has been well-documented, and at this stage, he is believed to be the leading midfield target among those at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, there are doubts about paying his release clause, and this opens the door for other players to be considered.

And according to Tuttosport (via MD), one player that has caught the attention of Real Madrid in recent months is Tijjani Reijnders. The Dutch international is believed to have captivated president Florentino Perez, who has recommended that the club’s sporting department consider a summer move for him.

Reijnders has been a standout midfielder in the Serie A this summer, having scored nine goals (14 in all competitions) and provided three assists in the league. Since moving to Milan from AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2023, he has continued to go from strength and strength, and at 26, he would be ready to complete a transfer to Real Madrid if it were to come about at the end of the season.

Real Madrid do not have much problems with scoring goals from midfield, with Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde being two players that regularly contribute. However, they cannot be relied upon all the time, and this is where someone like Reijnders could be a valuable asset, as he has shown this season that he can contribute from deep.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid make a concrete attempt for Reijnders, but the fact that he is 26 does work against him – the reigning La Liga and European champions tend to target younger players, although Zubimendi is the same age.