Pau Victor and Dani Olmo can breathe easy again – something they are making a habit of this season. The duo will be available for the rest of the season for Barcelona after La Liga’s attempt to secure an injunction against them being played was rejected.

Victor and Olmo were unregistered by La Liga in early January, due to a salary limit dispute with Barcelona, with the league claiming they had missed the set deadlines. However Barcelona maintain that they had met all of the Liga requirements in a timely fashion, and after appealing the decision to the High Sports Committee (CSD) filed for an injunction to keep the pair registered – and available to play, despite them missing games against Barbastro and Athletic Club in the meantime.

Last week the case was ruled in Barcelona’s favour, keeping Olmo and Victor registered and available for the rest of the season. However not willing to give up the ghost, La Liga claimed the CSD decision went against the law, and have appealed the decision to the Court of Contentious Decisions. While that may take some time to be resolved, La Liga filed for a similar injunction but to prevent Olmo and Victor from playing. However Diario AS report that this injunction request has been turned down.

Dani Olmo will do a good part of group training during today's session. @monfortcarlos — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 10, 2025

While Barcelona have always maintained confidence that Olmo and Victor would remain available, it will no doubt be a relief for both the players in question and the Barcelona board. Had they been ruled out, a fresh inquest into President Joan Laporta’s leadership would have been started, but as it is, Olmo could be a major factor in a treble charge.