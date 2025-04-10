Barcelona had a wonderful night on Wednesday as they defeated Borussia Dortmund 4-0, and Joan Laporta had an especially good time. He marked the victory over Dortmund by doing celebratory laps in his car in the hours after full time.

And 24 hours later, he spoke on the match during Barcelona’s presentation of Barça Mobile (via MD).

“It was a magical night. I didn’t want it to end. It was a long night, because I relived all the goals. But what we are doing today is presenting this agreement between FC Barcelona and NEVG. This is where Barça Mobile will come from. We are very confident that it will be an FC Barcelona line of business that will serve our members and fans. It is a strategic collaboration with Orange, based on its wide portfolio of customers. Barça Mobile will offer a wide range of services to FC Barcelona’s social mass.”

Laporta also spoke on the Spotify Camp Nou, which is currently still under construction. Barcelona had hoped to be back at the stadium by now, but due to a number of delays, they will not return until the start of next season at the earliest, but that has now dampened the president’s excitement.

“Despite the fact that we have made the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium our own, we are looking forward to returning back to the Spotify Camp Nou. We will have the best stadium in the world. With state-of-the-art technology, it will be the pride of all Barcelona fans.”

Barcelona will be counting down the days for their return to the Spotify Camp Nou, which is now expected to take place in September. Laporta will be especially keen to be back as matchday revenue has significantly dropped since the temporary move to the Estadi Olimpic.