“It’s impressive” – Hansi Flick backed to mark an era at Barcelona

Barcelona have had a sensational season up until now, and presently, they are well-placed to secure a historic treble of La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League.

They are in a strong position in the latter competition after their 4-0 quarter-final first leg victory over Borussia Dortmund at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. And on the back of this, they have received more plaudits, with head coach Hansi Flick having been particularly focused on.

Flick has attracted strong praise for the style of play that he has implemented at Barcelona this season, and according to German football icon Lothar Matthaus (via MD), the former Bayern manager can make a very strong impact during his time in Catalonia.

“An era like the one Barcelona has already experienced could begin. They can occupy a predominant position in Europe. Hansi Flick is representing the style that has already made Barcelona famous. He has always played attractive football, it’s impressive.”

Barcelona are certainly set up well for long-term success, given how young their first team squad is – and also the fact that they have many more exciting young players on the brink of making the jump to the senior team. And Flick will fancy himself to keep the good times going at the club.

There is absolutely no doubt that it is currently a very exciting time for Barcelona and their supporters, and much of that is because of the impact that Flick has made since his arrival last summer. He has got the best out of players like Raphinha and Pedri, while Robert Lewandowski has looked back to his prolific best this season after a relatively quiet 2023-24 campaign. And with Lamine Yamal too, there are certainly chances for the Catalan side to make their mark on Europe for years to come.