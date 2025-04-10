Europa League and UEFA Conference League football returned on Thursday, and two La Liga clubs were in action. Athletic Club travelled to Glasgow to take on Rangers, while Real Betis hosted Jagiellonia Bialystok at the Benito Villamarin.

Rangers 0-0 Athletic Club

Athletic Club will be kicking themselves that they have not taken a lead back to San Mames for next week’s second leg, having been held to a goalless draw by Rangers at Ibrox Stadium in the first leg of their Europa League tie. The hosts were reduced to 10 men in the early stages as Robin Propper was sent off for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity following a foul on Inaki Williams, and from then on, Los Leones dominated.

However, they were unable to find a way through a resilient Rangers backline, despite Nico Williams – whose future has come into focus again this week – producing an exhilarating performance. They thought they had the breakthrough when substitute Alex Berenguer scored minutes after coming on, but he was judged to be offside following a VAR check. However, Athletic were awarded a penalty during that same check, but Berenguer was denied by the feet of goalkeeper Liam Kelly.

It means that Athletic must win at San Mames if they are to book their place in the semi-final stage of the Europa League.

Real Betis 2-0 Jagiellonia Bialystok

Real Betis have continued their impressive recent form with a commanding victory over Jagiellonia Bialystok at the Benito Villamarin. It took 24 minutes for in-form striker Cedric Bakambu to break the deadlock, and just before the half time interval, the hosts doubled their lead as Jesus Rodriguez found the back of the net.

Betis will fancy their chances of seeing out the tie in Poland next week, and should they do so, they are likely to face Fiorentina in the UEFA Conference League semi-finals, as the Serie A side won 2-1 away at Celje in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.