Real Madrid may be 3-0 down to Arsenal in their Champions League quarter-final tie, but there is still a belief that they can progress to the last four, and thus continue their defence of the crown that they won last season.

The Gunners secured a memorable win on Tuesday, and while they are firm favourites to reach the semi-finals, Real Madrid have not given up hope. And there are also pundits and supporters that give them a chance of going through, having referenced numerous improbable comebacks in the Champions League in recent years.

And it is that intimidation factor that could help Real Madrid next Wednesday. Dani Carvajal believes that could be the case, with journalist Manuel Jabois (via Cadena SER) recounting comments made by the vice-captain on Los Blancos’ ability to do the improbable on so many occasions.

“He said this at Joselu’s wedding. A manager asked him, in a closed circle, if the team really believed in the magic of comebacks. And Carvajal told him that they didn’t believe that there was anything more to the comebacks, but that the most important thing was that the rivals did.”

Real Madrid may need to play on that psychological impact when they host Arsenal next Wednesday. Mikel Arteta’s side do not have much experience of playing big European matches, so there is a chance that they could crumble more easily than other opponents.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid can overcome the three-goal deficit, but there is a belief from within the club that they can do it. Should they do so, it could end up being their best comeback in the Champions League in recent seasons, especially if they were to go on and win the competition for a 16th time.