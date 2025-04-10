Barcelona are once again in a situation where their salary limit situation will be the star actor in their summer transfer window. Despite confidence from the club they will be able to resolve the issue, Director of Football Deco has reportedly halted his plans for the summer, as he awaits clarity on the club’s budget.

One of those affected is likely to be Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah. The Germany international is out of contract at the end of the season, and has reportedly already agreed terms with Barcelona on a long-term contract. This week it was reported that Barcelona had reassured Tah that they would be able to commit to his signing.

However that report has been contradicted by Sport in recent hours. During a meeting between President Joan Laporta, Deco and various board members at Barcelona with Tah’s agent, the Blaugrana explained that it may not go ahead. Barcelona discussed various issues with Pini Zahavi, including a renewal with Hansi Flick, but told the Israeli agent that currently, signing Tah is impossible.

They consider him a good opportunity in the market, while Flick likes Tah’s skillset and would be keen to have him in his squad. He understands that it is not his area though, and Barcelona have explained that their lack of space in the salary limit makes the deal unlikely. Tah is supposedly very interested in joining Barcelona, but does not want to be hampered by the registration uncertainty that Dani Olmo has faced this season, and does not want to wait until the summer to decide his future, with various Premier League sides interested. Barcelona must communicate that they can sign and register him by May if they want to sign the 29-year-old.

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are amongst the sides that have been linked to Tah, while the likes of AC Milan and Inter have also been cited as clubs who would offer him a contract. Originally Bayern Munich had moved for him last summer, but they have publicly confirmed they are no longer pursuing Tah. Either way, he will not be short of offers as he looks for his final big contract.