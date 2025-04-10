Barcelona meet with Hansi Flick agent over contract extension

Barcelona could scarcely have imagined where they would be at this stage of the season by the time the last one ended, with the Blaugrana battling Girona for second place. While there are clearly a number of artifices of their success, one name is the resounding architect of their progress: Hansi Flick.

The German manager came in with low expectations, but has his Barcelona side scoring at a record pace, in all three major competitions and with two victories over Real Madrid already in their pocket. That is despite the fact that only Pau Victor and Dani Olmo arrived last summer, to a team that seemingly needed major surgery.

It is no surprise then that Barcelona are keen to tie Hansi Flick down for the future. The German signed a two-year deal on his arrival in the Catalan capital, and Sport say that Barcelona want to extend his contract until 2027, potentially with an option for another year, although they will include a mutual termination clause active for both parties.

Hansi Flick's Barcelona has the best scoring average in Champions League history with 36 goals in 11 games (3.27 per game). The second best team in this ranking is Hansi Flick's Bayern Munich (3.17 goals per game). @Jorgeescorial pic.twitter.com/kVX7iKVLjj — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 9, 2025

It is explained by the Catalan daily that several directors, President Joan Laporta and Director of Football Deco all met with Flick’s agent Pini Zahavi to discuss as much with him. While it was more of a communication of their intentions than a negotiation over numbers, they did express their intention to wrap up a new deal before the end of the season, and before the titles are decided, considering him the perfect man to lead them forward.

Flick has certainly outperformed expectations, and excepting some of their star players such as Lamine Yamal or Pedri, he is arguably their most valuable asset currently. Naturally managers can be replaced, but the level of football being played, with a not dissimilar squad to recent years, is well above anything seen at Barcelona for at least six years.