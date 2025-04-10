It is little secret that Barcelona have been on the lookout for their next long-term goalkeeper, as captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen turns 33 this year. While the German has a contract until 2028, the Blaugrana are already on the hunt for his replacement, as was the case when ter Stegen and Claudio Bravo came in post-Victor Valdes.

Ter Stegen is now in his 11th season at Barcelona, and has spent the majority of his career at Barcelona as a starter, but has now undergone surgery in three of the last four seasons for various injuries. It appears as if Wojciech Szczesny will renew his deal for next season, and they will be the pair at Hansi Flick’s disposal for the coming year.

That gives Director of Football Deco time to browse the market and pick out the perfect solution, with Barcelona being linked with the likes of Bart Verbruggen, Mio Backhaus, Joan Garcia, Lucas Chevalier and Marcin Bulka. According to Catalunya Radio, Deco has already been to watch his preferred choice in person, and enquiries have been made with the camp of Real Sociedad’s goalkeeper Alex Remiro.

They also note that with Szczesny likely to depart in 2026, they may also be on the hunt for another back-up. Remiro is out of contract in 2027, but the Spain international’s release clause would lower significantly in the final year of his deal, that is to say, in 2026. He would be Deco’s choice to compete with ter Stegen should the German be looking to see out his own contract.

Remiro has been a fixture for La Real for some time, breaking into the Spain side over the last year. This season he has 15 clean sheets in 42 appearances, and La Real have conceded 52 times in those matches. Since moving to Anoeta from rivals Athletic Club in 2019, he has become first choice and made 263 appearances over the last six years, keeping 110 clean sheets in the process. At 30 years of age, he would be an experienced fit for Barcelona if they are unsure about ter Stegen’s progress.