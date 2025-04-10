Former Barcelona and Spain defender Gerard Pique gave his testimony in court last week, as he defends himself against an alleged corruption charge for his role in brokering a deal between Saudi Arabia and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to take the Spanish Supercup to the Middle East. Pique made headlines for reportedly breaking down in tears, something that has been confirmed by the release of audio from the case.

Before the judge closed the session in which Pique was put on the stand, the World Cup-winner asked if he would be able to say something at the end of proceedings. The 38-year-old struggled to hold back the emotions, with El Periodico de Espana releasing the audio from the court.

“It’s very frustrating; we’ve been dealing with this case for three years. I truly believe we’ve provided invaluable value to the Spanish Federation, the largest contract in its history.”

“Then, well, I understand perfectly that in Spain people can see the issue of Saudi Arabia in one way or another, and I don’t want to get into that,” he told the court, as his voice began to break.

Ironically, one of his complaints was the consistent leaking of documents and details from the court proceedings, which in this case has continued.

“But we’ve been at it for three years… In terms of the press, in this whole process, you can’t imagine the impact it has on having your name constantly mentioned in something that… In any other country in the world, I mean, and I don’t want to praise myself, they would put up a statue for you, it’s a huge contribution of value.”

“And I’m surprised that even today, three years later, things continue to be leaked day after day in this procedure, which I believe is disrespectful. But in the end, just yesterday we submitted various documents, and they are leaked hours later, and the noise starts all over again. Ultimately, this will come to an end, and I hope it’s closed as soon as possible, but no one will end up paying for the reputational damage.”

Pique’s events and entertainment business Kosmos was the intermediary in the deal between the RFEF and Saudi Arabia, and received a commission of around €4m for their contribution. However after the Saudi Investment Fund did not pay up for Kosmos, the RFEF and then President Luis Rubiales allegedly intervened to secure the payment for Kosmos, which is the crux of the case.