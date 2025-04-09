Barcelona are on course to establish a significant advantage in their Champions League quarter-final tie against Borussia Dortmund as they have now doubled their lead in this first leg showdown at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Barcelona dominated the opening stages, and it has felt like a matter of time until they took the lead. And on 25 minutes, the goal came from Raphinha. It stayed like that until three minutes into the second half, with the Catalans now 2-0 ahead as Robert Lewandowski has netted.

LEWANGOLSKI ⚽️ All three superstars involved as Yamal crosses, Raphinha heads across goal, and Lewandowski is there to head into the empty net to double Barcelona's lead! 🤩 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/D4Oc688zaJ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 9, 2025

🚨🇪🇺 GOAL | Barcelona 2-0 Dortmund | Lewandowski LEWANDOWSKI DOUBLES THE LEAD FOR BARCELONA !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/VOr9Yh5xLX — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) April 9, 2025

Robert Lewandowski rises at the back post and guides it home for his 10th #UCL goal of the season 🤩 pic.twitter.com/bFcSuKNpMR — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 9, 2025

It’s a wonderful move involved all of Barcelona’s front three. Lamine Yamal’s cross reaches Raphinha, who heads back across goal for Lewandowski to finish from close range, as he scores yet another Champions Leagu goal in his career.

This is now a significant lead for Barcelona, although they will want to score more goals in this match ahead of next week’s return leg at the Signal Iduma Park.