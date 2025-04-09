Barcelona are on course to establish a significant advantage in their Champions League quarter-final tie against Borussia Dortmund as they have now added a third goal in this first leg showdown at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Barcelona dominated the opening stages, and it has felt like a matter of time until they took the lead. And on 25 minutes, the goal came from Raphinha. It stayed like that until three minutes into the second half, with the Catalans scoring a second as Robert Lewandowski netted a header from close range.

Just beyond the hour mark, Barcelona have now added their third – and it is Lewandowski that has scored again.

It’s a fine finish from Lewandowski, who has now scored 40 goals in all competitions this season – and it is also his 105th Champions League goal. Barcelona will be delighted to have established this lead ahead of next week’s return leg in Dortmund, and they will fancy scoring more goals before full time.