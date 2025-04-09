Barcelona are hoping to establish a significant advantage in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie, and early on, they have broken the deadlock against Borussia Dortmund at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Barcelona have dominated the opening stages, and it has felt like a matter of time until they took the lead. And on 25 minutes, the goal has come from Raphinha.

Pau Cubarsi poked the ball towards goal, and he would have thought that he was scoring his first Champions League goal. But on the line, Raphinha got the slightest of touches to ensure that the goal is his, which means that he has got out on his own at the top of the Champions League goalscoring charts, having now found the net on 11 occasions.

Raphinha has been struggling with physical problems in recent weeks, but he managed well enough to get the opener here. Barcelona will hope that it is not the last goal on the night for them.