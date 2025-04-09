Barcelona

WATCH: Barcelona add a fourth as Lamine Yamal gets on the scoresheet against Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona are on course to establish a significant advantage in their Champions League quarter-final tie against Borussia Dortmund as they have now added a fourth goal in this first leg showdown at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Barcelona dominated the opening stages, and it has felt like a matter of time until they took the lead. And on 25 minutes, the goal came from Raphinha. It stayed like that until three minutes into the second half, with the Catalans scoring a second as Robert Lewandowski netted a header from close range.

Just beyond the hour mark, Barcelona added their third through Lewandowski, and with 13 minutes to go until full time, it has now gone 4-0 as Lamine Yamal has got himself on the scoresheet.

Raphinha played in Lamine Yamal, and with only Gregor Kobel to beat, the 17-year-old makes no mistake. It has been a special performance from Barcelona, who already have one foot in the semi-finals.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Borussia Dortmund Champions League Lamine Yamal

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News