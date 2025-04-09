Barcelona are on course to establish a significant advantage in their Champions League quarter-final tie against Borussia Dortmund as they have now added a fourth goal in this first leg showdown at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Barcelona dominated the opening stages, and it has felt like a matter of time until they took the lead. And on 25 minutes, the goal came from Raphinha. It stayed like that until three minutes into the second half, with the Catalans scoring a second as Robert Lewandowski netted a header from close range.

Just beyond the hour mark, Barcelona added their third through Lewandowski, and with 13 minutes to go until full time, it has now gone 4-0 as Lamine Yamal has got himself on the scoresheet.

YAMAL MAKES IT 4 🤩 Another gift from Dortmund, and Barca fully make them pay, as Raphinha plays in Lamine Yamal, and he makes no mistake making it 4-0 ⚽️ 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/p5tir2CWHB — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 9, 2025

🚨🇪🇺 GOAL | Barcelona 4-0 Dortmund | Lamine Yamal LAMINE YAMAL MAKES IT FOUR FOR BARCELONA !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/N361oq9pHc — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) April 9, 2025

Raphinha played in Lamine Yamal, and with only Gregor Kobel to beat, the 17-year-old makes no mistake. It has been a special performance from Barcelona, who already have one foot in the semi-finals.