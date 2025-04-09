Barcelona captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen likely has a number of years left at Barcelona, with a contract until 2028, and at 32 years of age, several ahead as a goalkeeper. However the German is certainly coming into the latter stages of his career, and with veterans Robert Lewandowski and Inigo Martinez likely to depart in the next couple of years, the Blaugrana are already looking to new leaders.

Currently Frenkie de Jong, Ronald Araujo, Pedri and Raphinha form the quartet of vice-captains at Barcelona, but ter Stegen already has his eye on one of them as a potential successor.

“You can see right now that he’s simply very harmonious. For me, he’s already a phenomenon, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he took over the captain’s armband. He’ll leave a mark on this club for a long time to come,” he told Phrasenmaher, a BILD podcast that was quoted by Sport.

Gavi: "Many people think I don't know how to play football and they have no f*cking idea. It's the truth." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 8, 2025

He also became the latest Barcelona player to be full of praise for manager Hansi Flick, who has turned around an ailing team this season.

“The way Hansi leads and how much he cares for his staff is something that is greatly appreciated and that he receives in return from the players. He’s very good at empathising with people and sensing what moves them. He often finds the right words, sometimes expressing his concerns very clearly, but he always finds a good balance – even with the young players – and gets everyone on the same page.”

The Spanish press and fans have been just as effusive in their praise for Pedri as ter Stegen this season, having put his fitness issues behind him. This year he has missed just one game all season due to a stomach bug, and has been the heartbeat in midfield for Flick. Now controlling games, he has made a fine case to be their player of the season.