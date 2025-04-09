Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe reacts to Arsenal defeat – ‘Of course’

Real Madrid are licking their wounds after a shock 3-0 thumping at the hands of Arsenal, who will arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu with a strong lead for the second leg of the quarter-finals. However Los Blancos had already begun talk of a comeback for next Wednesday in the hour after the match.

After the game, Carlo Ancelotti spoke of having more belief in the second leg, following a game that left his future in question, while Jude Bellingham was harsh on his own side’s performance. He did note that if there is one place where such a comeback would be possible, it is the Santiago Bernabeu. Star forward Kylian Mbappe had perhaps the best chance of the match for Los Blancos, and he took to Instagram after the game with a simple statement on his story: ‘You have to believe until the end’.

As he left the Emirates, Mbappe was also asked if what would be an historic comeback was possible. With a look of confusion, ‘of course’ he responded to El Chiringuito. Lucas Vazquez and Raul Asencio also spoke to the media after the game, and they too were on message, stating that a comeback was entirely possible.

Mbappe finally looked as if he was gearing up to unlock all of his talent against Manchester City in the play-off round, netting a brilliant hat-trick at the Santiago Bernabeu. While he has arguably been the best of Real Madrid’s attacking players in recent months, he was back in the crosshairs of criticism against Atletico Madrid, as Los Blancos squeezed past their city rivals on penalties despite two less than impressive performances. All eyes will be back on Mbappe to lead the comeback attempt against Arsenal next week, however unlikely it looks after a brutal first leg.