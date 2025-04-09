La Liga remove statement on Barcelona salary limit after demand

Barcelona did as President Joan Laporta promised on Monday, firing back at La Liga’s statement that they had reduced the club’s salary limit after the lease of 475 VIP seats at Camp Nou, and the €100m income from it, had been removed from their accounts. They accused La Liga have breaching their right to confidentiality.

On Tuesday, President of CENAFE Miguel Angel Galan noted that not only were La Liga in breach of their confidentiality, but that the Blaugrana could file for the suspension of Liga President Javier Tebas. Less than 24 hours later, La Liga have removed the original press release which kicked off the controversy.

Ter Stegen: "The plan sounded really good, I could see myself there. Pep wanted to make everything possible, and the club put in a big effort to get me." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 8, 2025

In Barcelona’s statement, they accuse La Liga of a deliberate attempt to destabilise the club, and of setting off a campaign of misinformation. As reported by Sport, La Liga have removed the press release, with the following small statemetn.

“La Liga communicates its total disagreement with the accusation regarding an alleged violation of the right to confidentiality,” noting they were merely seeking to assure the “right to honour, associative transparency and the integrity of the competition.”

It would go on to state that nothing in their press release was any less true as a result.

“In order to avoid formal disputes that could divert attention from the underlying issue – an issue that LaLiga considers very concerning – the aforementioned press release has been withdrawn. It is expressly stated that this does not constitute recognition of any irregularity in its content.”

The whole storm kicked off as a result of the Dani Olmo and Pau Victor registration case, which Barcelona won last week. La Liga have since appealed the decision, seeking an injunction against their continued availability. All the same, despite their public war of words, it seems unlikely Barcelona will move to suspend Tebas, with relations between himself and Laporta supposedly cordial.