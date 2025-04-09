Barcelona produced another excellent performance on Wednesday as they defeated Borussia Dortmund 4-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

The Catalans were far too good for their opposition, as goals from Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski (x2) and Lamina Yamal secured a significant advantage ahead of next Tuesday’s return leg at the Signal Iduma Park in Dortmund. But despite this, Hansi Flick is not getting ahead of himself, as he stated during a post-match interview with Movistar (via Diario AS).

“Both result and performance are important. We played well, and when you play like that, you score goals. But we are not yet qualified. You never know what’s going to happen, football is a crazy sport. We have to play like today. We have to do what we know how to do.”

Barcelona’s front three were in sparkling form against Dortmund, as they all found themselves on the scoresheet – while Raphinha contributed further with two assists. Flick expressed his delight with their performances.

“They are very important, and also when you see the defence how those who come on from the bench influence. This is important with so many games.”

Lamine Yamal was taken off in the final stages at the Estadi Olimpic as Ansu Fati made a rare appearance for Barcelona. The former appeared to be struggled after his substitution, but Flick was quickly to confirm that the 17-year-old was not replaced because of an injury problem.

“I saw that he had played too many minutes, and for Ansu, it is important for him to have minutes.”

Barcelona will be looking to next week’s second leg against Dortmund, but for the next few days, their full focus will on their next match, which is against Leganes in La Liga.