Barcelona Director of Football Deco may not have certianty on what he will have to spend in the summer, but he is continuing his search for defensive reinforcements next season. With several right-backs linked to the club in recent months, a new name appears to be on their radar.

The Blaugrana have reportedly decided to prioritise the left-wing and right-back positions this summer if they do have the salary limit space to act and make additions. CdS in Italy, as referenced by Catalan daily Sport, Deco has been in contact with Giuliano Bertolucci, the agent of Fiorentina full-back Dodo, to enquire about his availability this summer.

The 26-year-old Brazilian arrived in Europe in 2018 at Shkhtar Donetsk, enjoying a loan spell initially at Vitoria Guimaraes, for €2m. Three years ago, Fiorentina then spent big on Dodo, shelling out €15.4m to bring him to Serie A. Despite a serious injury, Dodo has recovered and is now starting to impress, and the likes of Juventus, Napoli and AC Milan have all seemingly taken an interest in Dodo.

The Italian outlet note that Dodo has halted contract talks with Fiorentina after finding out the interest from Barcelona. His current deal expires in 2027, so La Viola will still be under less pressure to reduce his price, although his contract length is disputed, with some saying it runs out this summer. It is noted that Bertolucci, who is also the agent of another Barcelona right-back target in Vanderson, has a good relationship with Barcelona’s directors, and has done business with the club on several occasions.

Dodo is primarily an attacking full-back, providing a contrast to Jules Kounde, their current option there. However he does depart from the previously stated profile pursued by Barcelona, in being tall and physically imposing, as other targets like Marc Pubill, Andrei Ratiu and Givairo Read are.