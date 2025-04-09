Carlo Ancelotti continuity at Real Madrid ‘practically impossible’

If Carlo Ancelotti’s future at Real Madrid was a topic of debate before Tuesday night, their 3-0 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates may have definitively swung it in one direction. After tight games against Leganes, Real Sociedad and Valencia at home, losing the latter, Arsenal ran riot in the second half against a lost Real Madrid.

The man on the end of the finger of blame most commonly was Ancelotti, criticised for his decisions, but beyond all, for his inability to put out a consistently solid team. Relevo describe Ancelotti as fatally wounded in terms of his job security, and short of a magnificent turnaround at the Santiago Bernabe next week, it may well make up the mind of President Florentino Perez for him.

Although Los Blancos have been beset by doubts and question marks all season, Ancelotti was able to point to the results for the most part in order to vindicate himself, but now that appears to be falling away as an argument for him to see out the final year of his contract next season. The Madrid-based outlet say that it is ‘practically impossible’ for Ancelotti to continue next season.

Despite being regarded as a legend by the hierarchy, he has been unable to glue the stars together and turn them into a team this season, one of the things that counts most against him. If he does eventually raise the Champions League or La Liga title, he could potentially remain, but that is a significant hypothetical at this point.

Real Madrid have maintained conversations with Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso during recent months, and while the German side have declared that he will remain, should Ancelotti go, then Los Blancos will likely move for him. Alonso supposedly has a handshake agreement with CEO Fernando Carro, who would allow him to leave if Real Madrid came in for him.