Real Madrid have been living dangerously in recent weeks, suffering defeat to Valencia, a conceding six times against Real Sociedad and Leganes, but Arsenal ran over Los Blancos in London on Tuesday night. Star man Jude Bellingham was very clear that it was not good enough.

The 21-year-old England international spoke to the media after the game, and was clear that their performance was not up to standard, with a distinct air of resignation, despite his defiant words. He noted that Los Blancos were fortunate to only concede three times against Arsenal, while noting that they themselves did very little in attack, and summed up, were not good enough.

“To be honest they could’ve had way more, we were lucky to get away with three.” Jude Bellingham didn’t sugarcoat Real Madrid’s performance 😅 pic.twitter.com/uD5yHDtfYi — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 8, 2025

He did try to sew the seeds of hope for the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, where miracles do take place in European football. “We need something really crazy to happen, I’m not about to say we’re just going to give up. That’s not the mentality that this club instills in you,” he explained to CBS Sports Golazo.

“If there’s one place where crazy things can happen, it’s our house, so that’s what we’re holding onto for the second leg,” he remarked. He would also explain that despite having chances in the first half, they did too little.

His words were also mirrored on the pitch, as during a conversation in the first half, Bellingham was seen in conversation with Carlo Ancelotti and Eduardo Camavinga. While it is not clear what they were saying to each other, Bellingham’s grimace and shake of the head at the end of it told its own story.

Bellingham and Camavinga with Ancelotti during the game pic.twitter.com/trOqFjj9s6 — Real Madrid Info ³⁶ (@RMadridInfo) April 8, 2025

A damaging defeat, Carlo Ancelotti’s already shaky job security is reportedly hanging by a thread after such a damning defeat to Arsenal. Unless Real Madrid manage to turn things around in the Spanish capital and in La Liga, it could be a long few months for Los Blancos.