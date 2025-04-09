Barcelona will be aiming to continue their incredible 2025 form when they host Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie. The Catalans have had an excellent season up until now, and the idea will be to continue pressing ahead as they go for glory on all fronts.

Barcelona are one of the favourites to win the Champions League, and they are especially favoured by many to progress past Dortmund. As per Sport, vice-president Rafa Yuste spoke on the Catalan side’s effort in Europe so far, which he has been very satisfied with.

“I’m happy because we’re already in the quarter-finals. Today is the first game of a 180-minute tie and I’m satisfied with how the team is doing and how we’re getting there. We are in high spirits to do our best and try to reach the semi-finals. I would like to win and win well (against Dortmund). Yesterday was a good game for Arsenal and I would like to do it but for this we will have to do very well. It will be difficult, we play against a great opponent who has individualities that can be decisive.”

Yuste also commented on talk of Barcelona achieving a possible treble come the end of the season. Hansi Flick has often shied away from the topic, but the vice-president was happy to lay his dreams on the table.

“You have to dream. Dreams are always good. We are focused and we would like everything to go well. Flick is a very pragmatic man who knows that today we are playing with our fans and that, if we get a good result and are forceful, we can go to Dortmund with much more guarantees.

“No one is hiding. That’s why we talk about dreaming. And you have to dream, because we’re in all three competitions, so why not?