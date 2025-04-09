Barcelona might have the most deadly front three in Spain, but it remains the priority to strengthen it in the summer transfer window. Last year Barcelona made moves to try and sign a left winger, and ended up signing Dani Olmo instead, but it remains a priority for the coming summer transfer market.

Director of Football Deco has set his sights on Liverpool man Luis Diaz. The Colombian winger was his preferred option last summer, despite the decision being made to attempt to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Club, but Deco also spoke with Diaz’s camp in the summer months last year. He has been back in contact with them in recent months say Sport, as Barcelona make him aware of their interest.

Diaz was set to be their priority, but now the Blaugrana are seemingly coming to terms with the idea that his signing may not be possible. The Catalan daily say that the signing has gone cold in recent weeks due to the competition and the money involved, as they face further salary limit issues. Liverpool will demand at least €75m for Diaz, and with Saudi Arabian sides Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr interested, they feel they will get it.

Only if Diaz digs his heels in will it keep a deal alive, as Barcelona do not see that fee as feasible, and thus the Colombian would have to force the price down by refusing to move to the Middle East. Even so, it is acknowledged that Diaz could also be persuaded by the riches from Saudi Arabia. May is believed to be the month in which Diaz will look to define his future.

Recent reports have also claimed that Barcelona will restart contacts with Williams’ camp, perhaps suggesting that the Blaugrana feel he may be a more viable option, despite his €60m release clause. All the same, if Barcelona do not resolve their €100m VIP seats lease deal with La Liga, both will be well out of reach.