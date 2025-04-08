WATCH: Arsenal score twice in five minutes to go 3-0 up over Real Madrid

Real Madrid could be on the brink of being eliminated from the Champions League as Arsenal have scored twice in five minutes in the first leg of their quarter-final tie at the Emirates Stadium to make it 3-0.
The second leg being at the Santiago Bernabeu gives Real Madrid an advantage in the tie, but they will be keen to set themselves up for progression with a positive result in North London. Unfortunately, they fell behind just before the hour mark as Declan Rice opened the scoring for Arsenal with a spectacular free-kick.
And now 10 minutes later, the Arsenal midfielder has repeated the trick by scoring an even better free=kick that has left Thibaut Courtois with no chance whatsoever.
DECLAN RICE HAS DONE IT AGAIN 🤯
Another excellent free kick puts Arsenal up 2-0 at the Emirates#UCLonPrime pic.twitter.com/xXezgRvfJq
— Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) April 8, 2025
🚨🇪🇺 GOAL | Arsenal 2-0 Real Madrid | Declan Rice
DECLAN RICE SCORES ANOTHER INSANE FREE KICK !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/83aoV4EcUr
— Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) April 8, 2025
LIGHTNING STRIKES TWICE FOR DECLAN RICE ⚡⚡ pic.twitter.com/XZHSlaCOj3
— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 8, 2025
And only minutes later, Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino curled home a third goal for Arsenal from the edge of the box.
🚨🇪🇺 GOAL | Arsenal 3-0 Real Madrid | Mikel Merino
MIKEL MERINO MAKES IT THREE FOR ARSENAL !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! REAL MADRID ARE GETTING DESTROYED !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/hYi7LuNZmw
— Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) April 8, 2025
Real Madrid have been poor, and they do deserve to lose here. But they will be shocked by the scoreline, and it now means that they have a big job next week at the Bernabeu.
Please where the fuck is Mr MC
Can someone bring him back🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣