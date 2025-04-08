Real Madrid will be looking to avoid defeat against Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie, but they are behind just before the hour mark at the Emirates Stadium.

The second leg being at the Santiago Bernabeu gives Real Madrid an advantage in the tie, but they will be keen to set themselves up for progression with a positive result in North London. Unfortunately, they are on course to take a deficit back home as Declan Rice has opened the scoring for Arsenal in spectacular fashion.

DECLAN RICE WITH A MOMENT OF MAGIC 🪄 An excellent free kick from the Arsenal midfielder see's the host go in front#UCLonPrime pic.twitter.com/Vopmz8aCUZ — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) April 8, 2025

Declan Rice 🔥🔥🔥 That final camera angle is Roberto Carlos-esk on that curl!!! pic.twitter.com/3V6cOXcsMl — John Walker (@johnwalker_1986) April 8, 2025

DECLAN RICE CURVES ONE IN BEAUTIFULLY 💫 ARSENAL LEAD AGAINST REAL MADRID! pic.twitter.com/60Q8bhbYxS — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 8, 2025

Thibaut Courtois, who spoke to the media prior to the match, was left with no chance as Rice curled the ball over the Real Madrid wall and into the back of the net. Arsenal will feel that they deserve this, and should they be able to hold on, it would be an excellent for them. But for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, there is work to do.