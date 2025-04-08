Not even a spirited performance from Thibaut Courtois should stop Real Madrid falling to a damning 3-0 defeat against Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie. The Belgian goalkeeper made five important saves at the Emirates Stadium, but in the end, he was powerless to stop two incredible free-kicks from Declan Rice, as well as a third from Mikel Merino.

As per Diario AS, Courtois gave his assessment of the match in North London.

“Arsenal are strong, they press well, they play well between the lines. In the first half we held up well and created danger on the counter. But in the second half we forgot to play good football. I wouldn’t say we panicked, but we weren’t calm with the ball. And they score two great goals from free-kicks and then the third. We didn’t react well.

“I don’t think we had a lack of control. It was just the strength of the other team. In the first half we came out of the pressure well and that’s what we wanted in the second, but it didn’t work. It’s time to improve and learn. The 3-0 is difficult, but you have to believe in this team. I think it’s possible. The mistakes must be corrected. And we have to try to win. If we score two quick goals, the third comes by itself.”

Courtois also believes that the fouls leading up to Rice’s two free-kick goals were needlessly conceded.

“I knew I would have a job. They are a team that attacks well. In the fouls I thought I had set up the wall well. I always put in an extra man so that the shot does not get past. I can take that responsibility, I could have put one more man even, but I thought I wasn’t going to get tested. And the second is a great goal. They are two unnecessary fouls, where there is no danger. Maybe you shouldn’t make those mistakes. Keep studying so that they don’t get those in the second leg.”