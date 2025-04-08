Barcelona star Gavi brought about no shortage of smiles in the press room before their clash with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League quarter-final, primarily for his rather blunt manner of responding to his critics. He also had plenty to say on his return from injury, and relationship with manager Hansi Flick.

The 20-year-old came back from a year out of action following a cruciate ligament injury in November, and has been gradually building up his minutes. Gavi told the press he was pleased with his progress though.

“Hansi and I are very close. He understands that I’m coming off a serious injury. It’s hard coming off a year’s layoff, but for me this season has been spectacular, taking that into account. I’m very happy with him.”

Hansi Flick lined up the following XI during training today. @JosepSoldado Szczęsny; Koundé, Cubarsí, Iñigo, Balde; De Jong, Pedri, Fermin; Lamine, Lewandowski, Raphinha. — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 8, 2025

“Hansi is helping me with many football concepts, but also on the more human side. Since I was little, I’d always played as a starter, and it’s something I had to understand in my head: I can’t always be a starter. Flick is spectacular, and we’re very happy to have him as a coach. It’s true that I’m not playing such a significant role, but that’s normal because I’m coming off a long injury. I’m very happy with the recovery I’ve had.”

Competition for places at Barcelona is more stiff in midfield than anywhere else in the Barcelona team, with Gavi operating usually behind the striker, or further back in midfield. At times he has reprised the wide role he occupied under Xavi Hernandez, and he was asked where he was most comfortable.

“I’m playing in several midfield positions. It’s a good thing. The coach sees me more as an attacking midfielder, but I can play as a double pivot or as a number 6. The more positions I play, the better, and the more complete I can be. I can play in any midfield position.”

Gavi was keen to steer away from arrogance too, despite acknowledging the season was going very well.

“We’re having a spectacular season, but we don’t feel invincible. We have to approach each match with humility, knowing where we’re coming from. We want to win as many titles as possible, but we have to take it one game at a time.”

The La Masia product harboured few concerns about his fitness on his return from injury. Aside from the odd absence, Gavi has largely avoided the customary muscle injuries that often follow similar rehabilitations.

“I think I’m 100% fit since I came back. In some games I feel more comfortable than in others. Once you’re with the team, you’re calm and at ease.”

“I think it shows on the pitch. Nothing has changed since before the injury, and that’s important to me. I have the same mentality. I’m calm and happy to be back after the injury. It’s true that there are players who don’t come back the same, but I’m calm because I know what I’m capable of.”

Gavi was also asked about the criticism he receives for not being as good on the ball as some of his teammates, and his reputation for simply being a ‘hard-man’ in midfield.

“It’s true what you say. Many people think I don’t know how to play football. They have no f****** idea,” he said emphatically – he would later walk off with a grin on his face.

Previously Gavi has even been cited as a potential big-money sale, or better put sacrifice, to ease Barcelona’s financial issues. However the player himself, as well as manager Flick, have both buried that idea. Much beloved by the Barcelona fanbase, it would be an earthquake at the club if the leadership did try to force out the 20-year-old.