“That’s the plan” – Real Madrid stalwart Dani Carvajal sets out return date

Dani Carvajal has been a big miss for Real Madrid ever since he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament back in October during a La Liga match against Villarreal. The club vice-captain was immediately ruled out for the remainder of the season after being forced to undergo surgery to repair the injury, although there is a chance that can play some part because Los Blancos break for the summer.

Real Madrid’s season will be extended due to their participation in the first edition of the newly-revamped Club World Cup, which takes place in the United States between June and July. It has previously been reported that Carvajal wants to participate at the tournament, and he has now made that clear during a recent interview.

Carvajal spoke to El Chiringuito (via MD) in recent days, and he outlined his hope to make a return for Real Madrid prior to the Club World Cup kicking off.

“The recovery is going very well, little by little. The challenge is to be back at the end of May, let’s see if I can achieve it. I wish (to play at the Club World Cup).”

Carvajal, who could lose his place as Real Madrid’s starting right-back due to the expected summer arrival of Trent Alexander-Arnold, has left a role in the position since his injury. Lucas Vazquez has been the regular starter in La Liga, but his poor defensive ability has meant that Federico Valverde has filled in during big matches, and he will do so again in the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Arsenal.

As such, there will be a desire for Carvajal to make his comeback as soon as possible, but even if he is back in training in May, he will be very short of match fitness by the time the Club World Cup comes around.