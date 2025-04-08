The tough run for Sevilla continues. While it looks like for the first time in three years they may get to the end fo the season with less than two managers, the turmoil at the club continues, and does not show much sign of stopping. Defeats to Real Betis and Atletico Madrid in extremis have significantly weakened the position of manager Garcia Pimienta, and replacements are already being considered.

Against Atletico, the referee had to stop the game for several minutes due to objects thrown onto the pitch in protest at the club leadership, headed by President Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco. Those were accompanied by booming chants against his mandate, telling him to get out of the club, while Relevo say that after the game one of his advisors, Ignacio Navarro, was assaulted by fans outside of the stadium.

The bad news continues to roll on for Los Nervionenses, who will now be without January signings Ruben Vargas and Akor Adams until the end of the season, after both were ruled out through injury. Sevilla are eight points above the drop, and five points removed from a likely European piece, but already are considering dismissing Garcia Pimienta, although it is not clear whether that will be now or at the end of the season.

Despite appointing him in July last year, and renewing his deal in September, Sevilla are already looking to the future beyond him. Sevilla believe Garcia Pimienta has struggled to read games correctly, beyond the results, and are reportedly considering bringing back Joaquin Caparros. The 69-year-old has been out of the game since 2022, and was last at Sevilla six years ago, but has let the club know he is willing to help out. Caparros is seen as perhaps a club figure that would help to get the fans onside in a time of conflict.

Certainly Caparros has a track record of success over his career, and his five-year spell in the 2000s redefined the club’s history. However it’s true that Sevilla were not desperate to appoint Caparros on a permanent basis back in 2019 after 11 games back at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. While it may stabilise Sevilla, selling Caparros as progress is a difficult task.