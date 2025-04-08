Real Madrid are heading for the Champions League exit door at half time in their quarter-final tie against Arsenal, as the Premier League side secured a remarkable 3-0 victory in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium to leave Los Blancos staring down the barrel of failing in their bid to defend their title – and also win the competition for the 16th time.

As per Diario AS, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti provided his assessment of the 90 minutes during a post-match interview with Movistar. He commended his side’s performance up until the first goal, at which point they suffered a collapse.

“For an hour the team was good and then we paid dearly for their two goals from set pieces. Mentally we didn’t have a good attitude in the second half. It is a tough defeat, especially because of what we didn’t know what to do in the second half. And because in the first half we did quite well. The team fell mentally and could not react. Up to that point it was in balance. There was intensity. They didn’t look much between the lines, until they scored the second.”

Ancelotti also looked ahead to next week’s return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu. He is adamant that his side can turn things around on their home surf, and they will do everything possible to ensure that they can make it through to the Champions League semi-finals at the expense of Arsenal.

“Now it’s time to work, to sacrifice. We do it all together. We have done it many times and it is time to do it again. It’s complicated, but you have to try from the first minute to the last.