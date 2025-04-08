Real Madrid face Arsenal at the Emirates in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday evening at 21:00 CEST, with Carlo Ancelotti under pressure following a damaging defeat to Valencia. Both sides are missing key players through injury.

Last week Arsenal lost star defender Gabriel Magalhaes to injury, joining Riccardo Calafiori, Kai Havertz, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Gabriel Jesus on the sidelines. Los Blancos have not gotten Ferland Mendy or Dani Ceballos back either, with Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao out long-term, while both sides are without a player through suspension in Aurelien Tchouameni and Raheem Sterling.

Real Madrid have a number of players at risk of missing the second leg in Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, Antonio Rudiger, Vinicius Junior, Lucas Vazquez and Endrick Felipe, as well as coach Ancelotti, compared to only Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber for the hosts. Marca back Camavinga and Modric to start in midfield, pushing Fede Valverde to right-back.

There are few surprises in their prediction for Los Blancos, despite strong reporting that David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez will be their full-backs in London. The big boost is the return of Thibaut Courtois from injury, after missing the last three games with a muscle issue.

The same outlet back Thomas Partey to solidify the midfield, allowing Mikel Merino up front and Bukayo Saka to return for his first start since a long-term injury in December. Jakub Kiwior is backed by both Marca and Diario AS to partner William Saliba at the back, replacing Gabriel, who are in agreement on the entire line-up for Mikel Arteta too.

Both #RealMadrid and #Arsenal have holes to fill as a result of injuries in their #UCL clash this evening. ⚪Diario AS believe that Camavinga will get the nod in midfield, and Fran Garcia at left-back. 🔴⚪Arteta is backed to start Merino up front and Kiwior at the back. pic.twitter.com/qtCX0xAnKS — Football España (@footballespana_) April 8, 2025

For AS, there is less certainty on whether Modric or Vazquez will start, with Valverde’s position dependent on that call. Real Madrid come into the game off the back of a loss, a draw (that sent them through to the Copa del Rey final) and a win since the international break, but have been criticised for their defending. The Gunners drew with Everton this weekend, after beating Fulham in midweek.