Paris Saint-Germain starlet reacts to Lamine Yamal comparisons

Last summer, Barcelona opted to sign Dani Olmo, and in the process, they turned down the chance to sign a now-PSG star that is generating a lot of conversations in France after a fine debut season at the Ligue 1 champions.

Before the current season kicked off, Barcelona were interested in Desire Doue when he was still on the books of Stade Rennais. However, their decision to orchestrate Olmo’s return meant that they did not have the financial space to sign the French teenager, who would go on to make the move to PSG.

Doue has shown a lot of promise this season, and his performances had led to him being compared with the best young attacker in the world right now: Lamine Yamal. And on Tuesday, he reacted to this matter when speaking to the media prior to PSG’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Aston Villa, as per MD.

“To improve I only compare myself to myself. I analyse my matches, my training, I question myself to maintain my discipline. I hope that will lead me to the highest level.”

Doue is only 19, and while he is probably not yet up to the levels of Lamine Yamal, he has still shown that he is a top talent. Barcelona will probably feel disappointed that they were unable to sign him last summer, as the prospect of having them both would have been an extremely exciting one.

In the end, Barcelona could come up against Doue and his PSG teammates in the Champions League final, should both comes reach the showdown piece event in May. The Catalans will fancy their chances of getting past Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich/Inter Milan, whereas the Ligue 1 side certainty have it more difficult as they would face Real Madrid or Arsenal if they see off Aston Villa over the next couple of weeks.