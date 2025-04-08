Barcelona are one of favourites to win the Champions League this season, although their primary focus for now is to get past Borussia Dortmund, whom they face in their quarter-final tie over the next seven days. Many fans and pundits expect Hansi Flick’s side to come through that tie with relative ease, despite the fact that they will play the second leg at the Signal Iduma Park.

It has been an incredible run in 2025 for the Catalans, who have yet to lose a match across all competitions. And they would dearly love that to continue for the remainder of the season, as it would likely mean that a treble of La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey would be making its way back to the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

And one of their best players from the last 15 years has stated his belief that Flick’s side will be European champions this season.

As per MD, Neymar Junior was asked about his Champions League predictions during a Kings League media event this week. He backed Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich to make the semi-finals, and he expects the overall winner of the 2024-25 competition to be the club that he represented between 2013 and 2017.

Neymar has been linked with a sensational return to Barcelona in the summer when his short-term Santos term runs out, as he aims to make his comeback to Europe’s elite with a view to being in Brazil’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, which takes place in North America. And he clearly sees himself joining the European champions if that move were to end up happening, which it could considering that sporting director Deco has been tasked with signing a new left winger during the transfer window. But for now, any movements on this is not expected to happen for a couple of months at least.