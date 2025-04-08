Leganes and Osasuna share concern after late goal defines strange game

Leganes 1-1 Osasuna

For Osasuna, the priority is not to get dragged into the relegation battle, and while avoiding defeat against Leganes was paramount to that on Monday night, Los Rojillo will be wondering what they have to do to end their struggles for a win. The side from Pamplona extended their run of one win since November, itself now over two months in the rearview mirror, with a draw at Butarque.

The home side started off with plenty of ambition, fast out the blocks, testing Sergio Herrera in the Osasuna goal early on. Yet as the half matured, Osasuna became the more dominant side though. Lucas Torro thought he had scored on his 200th appearance, converting a Ruben Garcia cross in the 40th minute, which would then be disallowed for a minuscule offside decision.

Just five minutes into the second half, Osasuna did get their reward, with Jorge Herrando storming in at the back post to bundle in the flick on from Alejandro Catena. They will have felt that they deserved it though, after top scorer Ante Budimir inexplicably failed to bundle in from close range.

The Croatian has been a beacon of hope for Osasuna this season, but after finding the side netting on another occasion in the first half, could not find the net from close range again in the second period, his effort deflected over from close to the penalty spot. Having won them so many points, he was made to lament his misfortune in front of goal with three minutes to go.

Yan Diomande’s ball to the back post saw Abel Bretones bring down a Leganes player at the far post, and Dani Raba stepped up to convert the penalty, the last chance of note. With eight games to go, it leaves Osasuna seven points clear of Leganes in 18th. Los Pepineros will have been grateful for the point, which leaves them within two of Alaves and safety, but certainly the climb has become uphill for Borja Jimenez’s side.