Kylian Mbappe has regularly attracted criticism since moving to Real Madrid last summer, and on this occasion, it is the French media that have had problems with recent comments he made.

Mbappe spoke on several topics during a recent interview with La Sexta, and one was his decision-making process when thinking about a move to Real Madrid during last season. For him, it was not difficult to choose his current club compared to the other options that he had on the table.

“There are things that are more important than money. It was not difficult to choose between Real Madrid and money. Money is important for sure, but for me the most important thing is to be happy and I knew it would be here.”

Mbappe’s words were reacted to by Foot Mercato (via Sport), who commented that “PSG fans will not like it”. However, the Real Madrid man has issued a response in which he stated that his remarks were not in reference to his former club, but rather the other clubs that were interested in signing him.

“No connection with PSG. The question was about the next step and the choice, for example, of Saudi Arabia or a club like Real Madrid. Focus on what’s happening in France, the rest is not for you since you don’t understand. Kisses.”

Aucun rapport avec le PSG.

La question était sur l’étape d’après et le choix par exemple de l’Arabie ou un club comme le Real.

Mbappe has had to deal with several off-field issues since joining Real Madrid, with one of the latest being a UEFA investigation into his actions during the Champions League round of 16 second leg against Atletico Madrid – which he avoided a suspension for. These distractions are not ideal, but he has still managed to perform at a very high level in recent months after a slow start to life in the Spanish capital, and he will be aiming to continue his good form when Los Blancos face Arsenal on Tuesday.