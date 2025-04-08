Valencia conquered the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time in 17 years on Saturday evening, courtesy of a brilliant 95th-minute winner by Hugo Duro. That made it 2-1 to Los Che, but the man of the match for Valencia was undoubtedly goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili. The Georgian goalkeeper was at his mesmerising best against Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old has been criticised at times for his slighly underwhelming season this year, at the very least compared to previous campaigns at Mestalla, but nobody could reproach him for his efforts in the Spanish capital this weekend. Not only did he stop a Vinicius Junior penalty in the first half, saving low to his left, but he went on to make a series of brilliant saves to keep Valencia level until they could win it.

After the game, Mamardashvili spoke to the media, and admitted that he had made a bet with the Brazilian – who was late paying up his debts.

“I had a conversation with Vinicius and I won €50 off him,” he told Marca in the mix zone after the game.

“Yes, I asked him if he wanted to play for €50 and he said yes to me. I stopped the penalty and I won it. He was meant to pay me after the game, but he still hasn’t given me it. It’s fine,” he said with a hint of a smile.

On Saturday the goalkeeper that had convinced Liverpool to spend more than €30m on him was certainly in evidence, and it was a keen reminder that few goalkeepers of his stature have the reflexes that he does. Arguably his best save came against Kylian Mbappe from close range, leaping to his left to claw away what appeared to be a certain goal late on in the second half.