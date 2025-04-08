Somewhat playfully, the President of the High Committee for Sports (CSD) Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes has suggested that if it were not for an error in La Liga regulations, then Barcelona would not currently have Dani Olmo or Pau Victor available for selection. Last week the CSD ruled in Barcelona’s favour to maintain both players registered until the end of the season.

A decision that has been fiercely disputed by La Liga, and will continue to ricochet through the courts after La Liga announced that they would be filing for an injunction against their registration in the Court for Contentious Decisions. However during an interview with El Chiringuito, as carried by Sport, Rodriguez Uribes explained that it was an error in the La Liga regulations that allowed Olmo and Victor to continue registered.

“We resolved an appeal filed by Barca and the players, and we did so using strictly legal criteria. This is no minor question. In law, procedure is key. If established channels are not followed, decisions lose their validity. The formal error has caused Olmo to be on the pitch.”

“It’s not that he’s stubborn, it’s that he’s wrong. There’s no point in insisting if things haven’t been done right,” he remarked on La Liga President Javier Tebas.

Rodriguez Uribes claims that a blind spot in the La Liga procedure regarding registrations is where Barcelona have been able to register the duo, who were signed last summer and initially registered due to an emergency injury ruling.

“Olmo probably wouldn’t be playing [were it not for the error]; we don’t have the authority to replace LaLiga or the RFEF on the underlying issue of fair play.”

“Seen like that, it’s overstating things, but probably yes,” Uribes responded while laughing, when asked whether Olmo and Victor were playing as a result of an error from Tebas.

“LaLiga acknowledged that the club was in compliance on January 3rd, not on December 31st but on January 3rd, and now it is questioning that again,” he continued in the excerpt from the interview.

Tebas did not take long to respond, taking to social media to reject Uribes’ claims.

“Who then issued the new licenses for players Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor? The CSD’s own resolution fails to establish an issue date, and in the absence of such a date, it concludes that the previous licenses were never revoked,” he wrote on Twitter/X.

“What is relevant here is when and how a new license was processed (or not), and whether the administrative mechanisms were used in a manner consistent with the interested parties’ own actions.”

Barcelona had their own say on La Liga’s actions on Monday evening too, accusing Tebas and La Liga of a ‘clear attempt at destabilisation’ as well as ‘triggering a large-scale campaign of defamation against the club and it’s president’. It seems there is little sign of the matter going away quietly, with the Court for Contentious Decisions to rule on the injunction within the next two weeks.