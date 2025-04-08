Barcelona President Joan Laporta promised last week that there would be a strong response from the club to La Liga’s declaration that their salary limit had been reduced, and on Monday night, that was delivered. The Blaugrana have announced that they are leaving the Delegate Commission alongside La Liga, Celta Vigo and Las Palmas in protest.

That was one of several moves that Barcelona declared in a statement, following La Liga’s announcement that they would be seeking an emergency injunction against the registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor. Last week it was ruled in Barcelona’s favour that the duo would remain registered.

Iñigo Martínez trained normally today, and will be available for the game against Borussia Dortmund. @jbatalla7 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 7, 2025

Barcelona explain that La Liga and President Javier Tebas are in breach of the confidentiality rules, making public details about their budgets, and go on to blame his public statements for triggering ‘a large-scale campaign of defamation against the club and its president’. They also call Tebas’ statements about the club ‘a clear attempt at destabilisation that is unacceptable’.

Going forward, they also make demands of La Liga. One of those is for the salary limit statement to be removed from their website. The other two demand that La Liga and Tebas refrain from making public statements regarding the documents submitted to La Liga, and from making public ‘the actions or initiatives that La Liga undertakes in relation to the club and/or its players’.

This is the latest chapter in a very public battle between Barcelona and La Liga on the matter, with the resolution from the High Sports Committee (CSD) last week seemingly ending the Dani Olmo and Pau Victor registration saga, at the very least until the summer. La Liga’s appeal to the Contentious Decisions Court ensures that the drama will continue for several weeks more though, and provides more uncertainty to the run-in in La Liga.